Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). RPC also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RPC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 175,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RES traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 977,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,472. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.