Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $26.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $47.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $123.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $130.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.75 million, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

SOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204 in the last three months. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.