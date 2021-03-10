Brokerages Anticipate Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Total posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

