Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce $151.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $152.26 million. Trupanion reported sales of $111.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $665.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $839.88 million, with estimates ranging from $825.15 million to $854.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,183.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.76.

In other Trupanion news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,955.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $42,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

