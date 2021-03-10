Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post sales of $384.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.28 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $382.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

