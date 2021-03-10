Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $407.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

