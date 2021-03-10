Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
NASDAQ:ALOT remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of -88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
