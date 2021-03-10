Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 67,065 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALOT remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of -88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.