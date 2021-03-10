Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce sales of $720.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $721.00 million and the lowest is $720.05 million. Avaya posted sales of $683.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.