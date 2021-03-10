Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post sales of $6.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $53.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $844.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.00 million to $891.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

FUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $4,812,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.