Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.09. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -73.44.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

