Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

