Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post $0.93 EPS

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Paychex reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.03. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.