Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SSNC stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

