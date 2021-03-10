Brokerages Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.00. U.S. Concrete reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. 376,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.