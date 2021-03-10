Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.