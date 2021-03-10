Brokers Set Expectations for GP Strategies Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

