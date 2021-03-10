Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.50

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.50 and last traded at C$53.94, with a volume of 547593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.54.

BAM.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.31 billion and a PE ratio of -446.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.74.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

