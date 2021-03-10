Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.71% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $120,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 839,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $6,303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

BIPC stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

