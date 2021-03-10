Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Trading Up 6.9%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $44.09. Approximately 1,669,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,175,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

