Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $40.82. 560,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 625,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $15,628,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

