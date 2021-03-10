Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.91

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 16526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,867 shares of company stock worth $1,582,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.