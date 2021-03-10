Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Brown & Brown worth $34,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 220,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

