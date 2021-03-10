Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $98.92. 20,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Brunswick by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.