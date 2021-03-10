Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.86

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 2893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $953.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

