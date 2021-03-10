BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Down 5.1%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.24. 636,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,736,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.31% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

