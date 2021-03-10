BTU Protocol Price Down 2.5% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.59 million and approximately $43,000.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.