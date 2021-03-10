Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Gap Up to $7.14

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $8.00. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 14,486 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.