Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Gap Up to $7.14

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $8.00. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 14,486 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.87.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.
