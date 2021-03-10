Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) EVP Sells $443,900.00 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BLDR traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.31.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
