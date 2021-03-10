Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) EVP Sells $443,900.00 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLDR traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.