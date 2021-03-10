Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.38

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 6855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.