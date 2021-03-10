Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,126.82 ($27.79).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Bunzl alerts:

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,215 ($28.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,325.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,416.34. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 42.09%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.