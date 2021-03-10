Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $801.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.63.

BURL opened at $304.11 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.30 and a 200-day moving average of $231.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $3,310,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

