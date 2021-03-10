Burst (BURST) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Burst has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $53,192.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burst has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,721,370 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.