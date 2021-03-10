BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $210,847. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

