BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.70% of BWX Technologies worth $40,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $210,847. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

