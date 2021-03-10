Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $81.78 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $81.78 million and approximately $135,642.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.74 or 0.00403392 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

