Bytecoin Reaches Market Cap of $81.97 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $81.97 million and approximately $77,721.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.06 or 0.00390625 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

