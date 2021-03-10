Bytom Price Tops $0.0837 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $118.39 million and $22.50 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00356605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,661,839,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,414,554,269 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

