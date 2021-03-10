C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells $85,170,000.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AI stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 4,624,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

