C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Bruce A. Cleveland Sells 64,949 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 64,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $5,697,326.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE AI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 4,624,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $183.90.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,063,000.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
