C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $938,410.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $938,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,167,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. 4,624,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,063,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

