C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 4,624,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.