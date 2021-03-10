C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells $4,376,000.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $4,376,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,602,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Houman Behzadi sold 97,839 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $8,346,645.09.

NYSE AI traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. 4,624,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

