C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells $8,346,645.09 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 97,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $8,346,645.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $23,981,323.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 50,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $4,376,000.00.

Shares of AI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 4,624,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

