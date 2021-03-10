C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Brady Mickelsen Sells 20,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,104,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brady Mickelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $885,100.00.

Shares of AI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $19,499,000.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

