Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Hold”

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COG. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,259,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,771. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

