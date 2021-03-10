CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

CACI stock opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $73,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

