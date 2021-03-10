Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 498,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,799 shares of company stock worth $2,077,793. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.