Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the February 11th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

