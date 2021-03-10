Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.63

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 19388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,874,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $11,813,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $5,811,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

