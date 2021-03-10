Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,222 shares of company stock worth $28,071,579 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.